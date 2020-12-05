CARBONDALE -- Elnora "Wee Wee" Houchens, 90, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, in The Landings at Reed Station.

Elnora was born July 23, 1930, in Shelbyville, Kentucky, to Clarence and Alice (Porter) Bowles.

She married Clarence "Cotton" Houchens on April 29, 1949, in Shelbyville, Kentucy. He preceded her in death Jan. 12, 2016.

Survivors include her three daughters, Marsha Long of Apache Junction, Arizona, Linda (Gary) Pinkham and Peggy (Jesse) Maggos, both of Carbondale; five grandchildren, Justin and Staci Long, David (Amanda) and Chris Pinkham and Elnora "Elly" Maggos; and four great-grandchildren, Damion, Makenna, Warren, and Kymmi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Raymond.

Elnora touched many lives by opening up her home and heart. Her home was host to many events including graduations, parties, reunions, and even a wedding. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and was an avid bowler and dancer in her younger years. Elnora loved her family more than anything and will be missed by all who knew her.

A private memorial service for Elnora will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials are the preferred form of remembrance and may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or St. Francis Care Animal Shelter.

The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois, and the CNAs and Nurses at The Landings for the love and care given to their Mother.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.

