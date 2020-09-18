MURPHYSBORO -- Ernest O. Miller, 92, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence in Murphysboro.

Ernest was born Sept. 24, 1927, in Murphysboro, Illinois, to William and Octavia (Cheatham) Miller.

He had worked for 27 years at the A & P Store in Murphysboro, where he was the manager and had served as produce manager for other stores in the area.

Mr. Miller was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro, where had served as Deacon.

He was a gardener, who enjoyed and was known for growing plants. He was also know for jingling the change in his pocket.

Ernest was an avid Cardinal fan, and he and his family watched the game the night before his passing.

But the greatest love was his grandchildren and his great- grandchildren.

Ernest married Pauline (Callais) on April 17, 1948, in Murphysboro, and she survives.

Other survivors include four children, Ernie E. Miller (Mary Hasler Miller) of Salem, Illinois, Joyce A. Miller Behr (David Behr) of Bellevue, Nebraska, Mark E. Miller of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Larry J. (Diane FunK Miller) of Elkville; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ethel Mae Huffman of Murphysboro.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters, and his parents.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park with the Rev. Shaker Samuel officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southern Illinois Bleeding Disorder Committee, P.O. Box 634, Elkville, Illinois 62932.

