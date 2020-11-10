VIENNA -- Ervalene Emery, age 92 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020, at 7:50 a.m. at the Hillview Health Care Center in Vienna.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Pastor Billy Thomas will officiate. Interment will follow. There will be no public visitation.

Those attending are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

Donations in Ervalene's memory may be made to the American Society For Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

To view the complete obituary or to share a memory of Ervalene, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.