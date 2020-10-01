CARBONDALE - Frances Ann Andrew Child, 91, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Manor Court in Carbondale. Frances was born July 2, 1929, at the family home in White Ash to William and Charlotte (Worth) Andrew.

She married Robert Chase (Bob) Child of Quincy, on Sept. 28, 1951, in St. James' Episcopal Church, Marion.

She is survived by her daughters, Chanda Ann Child and husband, John Wayne McKown of Carbondale, and Tressa Jane DiGiorgio and husband, John Joseph DiGiorgio of Summerfield, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Heidi Fisher and granddaughter, Hillary Child of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; three grandsons, Ian DiGiorgio, his wife, Tamara DiGiorgio and their daughters, Adalyn and Reese DiGiorgio of Greensboro, North Carolina; Jared DiGiorgio, his companion, Rebecca Jackson and their son, Jordi DiGiorgio of High Point, North Carolina; and Joel DiGiorgio, his son, John Cohen DiGiorgio, his daughter, Annie DiGiorgio, and Lauren Cooklin, mother of Cohen and Annie, of Greensboro, North Carolina; a niece, Karen Andrew Snow of Marion and a nephew, Keith Andrew of East Peoria; and a cousin, Thomas Murrah and wife, Donna of Herrin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jeffrey Andrew Child of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; an infant sister, Charlotte; a brother, William (Bill) Andrew and sister-in-law, Juanita (Columbo) Andrew of Johnston City; her paternal grandparents, William and Margaret (Russell) Andrew of West Frankfort; and maternal grandparents, Charles Thomas and Frances Ann (Wardle) Worth of Johnston City.

Frances' family thanks the staff at Manor Court "for the care and kindness they showed our mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin during the years she resided there, especially the last weeks of her life."

A private memorial service hosted by family will be Saturday, Oct. 3. Inurnment of ashes will be at a later time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https:ww.alz.org.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

