CHRISTOPHER -- Frances Ruth Furlin, 91, of Marion, formerly of Christopher, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.

She was born Dec. 14, 1928, in Valier, to Martin Elbert "Bill" and Maude (Jones) Vogel.

She was married to the love of her life, Pete Furlin, for 65 years and he preceded her in death Dec. 27, 2017.

In addition, Frances was preceded in death by her parents, a stepfather, Joe Berolatti; one brother, Charles Vogel; sisters-in-law, Edith (Frank) Pallecone and Irma (Carl) Swindell; two nephews, Patrick Pallecone and Dennis Pallecone; and one niece, Judith Pallecone.

Frances is survived by a sister-in-law, Naomi Vogel of Marion; four nieces, Susan (David) Trisdale of Dexter, Michigan, Lu Ann (Rick) Polley of Mulkeytown, Faye Baysinger of Crest Hill, and Linda Pallecone of Matteson; one nephew, Gary (Diane) Pallecone of Newark; and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Frances was an active member of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher where she served as church secretary, a member of the choir, Regent of Catholic Daughters, a Eucharistic Minister, and President of the Belleville Diocese Council of Catholic Women. Many will also remember her as a school librarian at Christopher Elementary School.

Her wishes were to be cremated. There will be a graveside service and Celebration of Life at the St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Christopher on April 17, 2021, for Frances and Pete.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.

