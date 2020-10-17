Menu
Frank J. "Footsie" Shurtz

Frank J. "Footsie" Shurtz, 83 of Colt, Arkansas, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Born March 18, 1937, in Franklin County, Illinois, he was youngest son of Frank and Elnora Shurtz.

He married Judy Cunningham in 1982 sharing 37 years together. Frank is survived by his wife Judy; two daughters, Carla Garwood and Jawn Jewell Warren; three sons, Randy Shurtz, Shane Shurtz and Frank Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was a man of many experiences throughout his life beginning with service in both the U.S. Navy and Air Force. He worked all over this country. He was always telling stories of those experiences. He was a pipefitter by trade working out of Union Local 798 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Frank loved his family and made it a point to stay in touch with all his cousins, nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wayne Shurtz; sisters, Hilda Walker and Eleanor Painter.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Children's Homes, Inc., 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.



Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 17, 2020.
