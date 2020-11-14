Menu
Gary David Belles

MURPHYSBORO -- Gary David Belles, 69, peacefully passed away at home in the company of his wife and children, on Nov. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Pettett Funeral Home in Murphysboro. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in St. Andrew Catholic Church and burial at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro.

For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 14, 2020.
