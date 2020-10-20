George David Patrick, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin, following a brief illness. His wife and daughter-in-law were at his side.

He was born Jan. 10, 1943, to the late Robert Leon Patrick and the late Elizabeth "Betty" Thetford Patrick McKown.

Dave married Karyn Turner on June 14, 1963 in Carterville.

He graduated from Carterville High School in 1961. He attended and graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1965.

Dave taught Middle School in Momence, from 1965 through 1968. He taught Middle School in Edgerton, Wisconsin from 1968 to 2000. Dave was the Middle School Athletic Director and coached various sports including boys' and girls' basketball, football, track and field events.

Dave was an avid trout fisherman, and grouse, and quail hunter. He loved his hunting dogs. He also tied his fishing flies. He was a lifetime fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dave is survived by his wife, Karyn; daughters, Melissa (Doug Fraley) Patrick of Texas, Colleen (Chuck) Williams of Wisconsin, and Susan (Steve) Armstrong of Wisconsin; and son, Rob (Julie) Patrick of Wisconsin. He is survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by three brothers, Mike (Patricia) Patrick McKown of Kentucky, John (Nina) McKown of Ohio, Kevin (Carol) McKown of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is an uncle, Tom Thetford.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving grandparents, William "Bill" and Bessie Thetford and George and Carrie Patrick; infant twin brother; an aunt, Rosemary (Freeman) Greer; and an uncle, Laverne (Doris) Patrick.

A private celebration of life will be conducted by his family. Due to the pandemic, a public celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021. Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dave's name to the Edgerton Outreach.