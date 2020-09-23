CARBONDALE -- George Nadaf, 89, passed away Sept. 12, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida.

George leaves his wife, Diane, (united in 1994); his daughter, Susan (Nadaf) Adams; grandchildren, Jesse, Christopher, and Andrew Adams; and his stepchildren, Edmund and James Sandoval. He also leaves behind his brother, Michael Nadaf; sisters, Anna Zaknoen, Helen Hathoot, Selma Azar, Jeanine Azar and brother-in-law, George Azar; his large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families; dear friend, Carl Lutes; and other long-time and new friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mahana Nadaf; mother, Sara Abraham; son, John Nadaf; sister, Margaret (Nadaf) Espar; nieces, Theresa (Hathoot) Schoof and Mary Margaret Hathoot; and brothers-in-law, Eddie Zaknoen, Tom Hathoot, Simon Azar, and Bill Espar.

George was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Michigan City, Indiana, and received music degrees from Indiana University and Manhattan School of Music. He was stationed with the U.S. Army Band in Atlanta, Georgia, from 1953-55. George was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the New York City Ballet Orchestra and played French horn and Wagner tuba with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. He was proud to contribute to Johnny Mathis' self-titled album as part of the orchestra personnel. He enjoyed being a member of the Paducah Symphony Orchestra and the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra. He was on the music faculty at SIU for 10 years and retired from Midwest Financial Services in 2007. George and Diane relocated to Fort Myers in 2017.

George was also a skilled woodworker and was renowned for his world-class hummus. An avid race walker, George completed the St. Louis half-marathon in 2006. He was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football and Indiana University basketball.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.