HERRIN - George Olaf Jensen, 92, passed away at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

George was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Hans Muller and Grethe (Josdal) Jensen.

He married Rose Marie Colp in Cairo on June 30, 1956. She preceded him in death March 9, 2017.

Prior to his retirement, George had worked as a superintendent for CIPS.

Survivors include his son, Eric and Marie Jensen of Herrin; and daughter, Caroline and Greg Phillips of Ames, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Lillian Higgerson.

Private committal services will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville.

Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with final arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the guest memorial register, visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.