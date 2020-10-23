Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Olaf Jensen

HERRIN - George Olaf Jensen, 92, passed away at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

George was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Hans Muller and Grethe (Josdal) Jensen.

He married Rose Marie Colp in Cairo on June 30, 1956. She preceded him in death March 9, 2017.

Prior to his retirement, George had worked as a superintendent for CIPS.

Survivors include his son, Eric and Marie Jensen of Herrin; and daughter, Caroline and Greg Phillips of Ames, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Lillian Higgerson.

Private committal services will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville.

Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with final arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the guest memorial register, visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.