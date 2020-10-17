Georgianna Tucker, born Georgianna Lannom on January second in the year nineteen and forty-seven, a woman who never met a person she didn't like, passed on to the meadow where the best people gather on October fourteenth in the year two thousand and twenty at eleven hours and two minutes in the morning. If there is someone she wants to see that didn't make it there, be sure she will ask politely and get them a pass.

Strong as a bear and gentle as a fawn, she was more generous than the sun to a field of wildflowers, and sweeter than the honey the bees made from them. Her laughter was a tonic for any ailment of the spirit and if you ever heard it, even just once, you will always have that inexhaustible bottle of giggles in your soul's back pocket for future use.

She is survived by her one and only husband of fifty-six years, her only child and son, one remaining sister, and one remaining brother. More importantly to this earth are the thousands whose lives she touched, no matter how briefly. They may not remember her name, they may not remember exactly what she said or did, but they will never forget how she made them feel.

Other than being her natural amazing self, she was the employee at the Florsheim Shoe factory that everyone hoped they ran into that day, was the most fun and efficient Cub Scout transportation system ever, a volunteer for The Department of Children and Family Services, spent many years helping with Relay For Life, and was a front and center beloved public figure at Anna-Jonesboro National Bank.

There will be no formal services, but rather, Georgianna would ask a service of you, for once, since she never asked anything of anybody. If you loved her, if you just knew her, if you've only met her once and just now realize who this is about, please take that joy and kindness she made you feel and spread it to three people, and ask them to do the same. At that rate every single person in the world could feel the same way she made you feel in two weeks, twice over, and that could change everything.

Also, in lieu of any cards, flowers, or other gifts of condolence you might wish to send to the family, Georgianna would prefer you take that money, or other items you might have and donate them to Bethany Village in Anna. Their website is bvillageanna.com, and their phone number is 618-833-1777 if you would like to find all the ways you can help their Family Crisis Center for women, or even how to get to their wonderful resale shop. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home.

