COBDEN -- Gerald L. "Jerry" Berry, 87, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in the Illinois Veteran's Home in Anna.

He was born March 21, 1933, in Ziegler, the son of Francis R. and Ruth B. (Graham) Berry.

He married Loretta Lamer. She preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2002.

Jerry is survived by his three daughters, Leslie Berry of Chicago, Jerilyn (Larry) Miller of Hillsboro, and Jo (Shawn) Cox of Salem; two grandchildren, Jason Lee Miller, Jessica (Clint) Evans; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Claire Evans; sister, Judith (Mike) Anderson of Crown Point, Indiana; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother and stepfather, Ruth B. and William E. "Bill" Waring; brother, Francis "Sonny" Berry; and sister, Jackie Goodman.

Jerry honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of the Carroll P. Foster Post 3455 of the VFW in Anna.

He worked as a mechanic and taught autobody repair for many years. Jerry owned and operated JB Body Shop in Cobden for more than 40 years. He worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation at the Anna yard for many years as a heavy equipment mechanic until his retirement in 2008.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at the Cobden Cemetery. Interment will immediately follow. Graveside visitation will be from 10 a.m. and until the service at 11. Military rites will be conducted by the Carroll P. Foster Post 3455 of the VFW in Anna and the Illinois Army National Guard Funeral Honor Team of Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. or the Illinois Veteran's Home in Anna Activity Fund. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and the funeral home.

Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines.

Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.