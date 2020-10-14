CARBONDALE -- Gerald (Jerry) Wayne Compton, 78, of Carbondale, passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at home. Jerry was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on Oct. 17, 1941, to Thomas and Flossie Compton.

He was married to Nancy Kalert on Dec. 28, 1969, in Royalton.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale, with Father Robert Flannery and Father David Kalert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Cemetery in Royalton. A time of visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Jerry, visit www.meredithfh.com.