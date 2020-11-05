MURPHYSBORO -- Geraldine "Gerry" (King) Summers, 87, went to her final resting place Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in her home.

She was born May 13, 1933, in Murphysboro to Daniel and Dailey (Wisely) King Sr.

On Jan. 20, 1962, she married Kenneth (Gene) Summers. They shared 58 years of making wonderful memories.

Gerry worked most of her life in Murphysboro; retiring from Wal-Mart, No. 302 on July 12, 2012, after 26 years of faithful service. She worked hard helping to provide for her family whom she loved very much.

She will be sadly missed by all.

Her favorite pastime was going for long car rides; going to flea markets; sitting and relaxing at the Murphysboro Lake; and eating out with her friends.

Gerry was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.

Leaving to mourn her absence is her husband, Kenneth (Gene) Summers; her daughters, Cynthia (Paul) Sanders of Mulkeytown, and Monica Summers of Murphysboro; grandsons, Andre Adams of Murphysboro; Jayson Mathews and Shane Sanders, both of Mulkeytown; granddaughter, Desiree Adams of Murphysboro; seven great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a special sister, Shirley Bowling of Yuma, Arizona; nieces, nephews, cousins; special cousins, Joyce and Darrell Eisenhauer of Ava; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dan and John King; sisters, Earline Imhoff, Ida Mae Bylnes, Pauline Bush and Doris Roberts; and a great-grandson, Ge'Mari Adams. Funeral services for Gerry Summers will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, with Pastor David Dyer officiating. Entombment will follow in Murdale Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lone Oak Baptist Church and/or the donor's choice, and will be accepted at the funeral home. Groups of 25 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures. All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face coverings are required in public spaces.

