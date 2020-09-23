MARION -- Gladys Frost, 96, of Marion, formerly of Carbondale, passed away at 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Gladys was born Dec. 3, 1923, in Creal Springs, to Fred and Bernice (Bearden) Horn.

On Dec. 31, 1947, she married E. Wayne Frost in Murphysboro. He preceded her in death March 14, 1993.

Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Kaney and husband, Carl, of Wildwood, Missouri, and Pat Budzinski and husband, Michael, of Cumming, Georgia; two grandchildren, Nicole and Justin Budzinski and wife, Kimberly, all of Cumming, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Alyssa Budzinski of Cumming, Georgia; and sister, Mary Biggerstaff of Eldorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Velma Deaton; and brothers, Fred Jr., William, Vern, Melvin, Ray, Kenneth, Terry, and Johnny Horn.

In her spare time, Gladys enjoyed gardening and sewing.

She was a member of The Ridge Baptist Church in Carbondale and the owner of Sanpat Apartments until her retirement in 2000.



Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 25, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale, with the Rev. Wes Henson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, the visitation and funeral will be limited to 50 people at a time in the building, along with the requirements of wearing a mask and socially distancing from one another.

