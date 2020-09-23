Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gladys Frost
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

MARION -- Gladys Frost, 96, of Marion, formerly of Carbondale, passed away at 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Gladys was born Dec. 3, 1923, in Creal Springs, to Fred and Bernice (Bearden) Horn.

On Dec. 31, 1947, she married E. Wayne Frost in Murphysboro. He preceded her in death March 14, 1993.

Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Kaney and husband, Carl, of Wildwood, Missouri, and Pat Budzinski and husband, Michael, of Cumming, Georgia; two grandchildren, Nicole and Justin Budzinski and wife, Kimberly, all of Cumming, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Alyssa Budzinski of Cumming, Georgia; and sister, Mary Biggerstaff of Eldorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Velma Deaton; and brothers, Fred Jr., William, Vern, Melvin, Ray, Kenneth, Terry, and Johnny Horn.

In her spare time, Gladys enjoyed gardening and sewing.

She was a member of The Ridge Baptist Church in Carbondale and the owner of Sanpat Apartments until her retirement in 2000.

Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 25, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale, with the Rev. Wes Henson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, the visitation and funeral will be limited to 50 people at a time in the building, along with the requirements of wearing a mask and socially distancing from one another.

To leave a story or memory of Gladys, visit www.meredithfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
G Meredith Funeral Homes Ltd
300 S University Ave, Carbondale, IL 62901
Sep
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
G Meredith Funeral Homes Ltd
300 S University Ave, Carbondale, IL 62901
Funeral services provided by:
G Meredith Funeral Homes Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
My deepest condolences for the loss of your mother, Sandy. You resemble her so much.
Rebecca Bigler Bostian
September 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss, prayers for your family.
Janet Bahr-Ferry
September 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of your mom when I would take mom to visit with her. Mom will soon be 101.
Mary Jo Kula Miller
September 23, 2020
Gladys was a good friend. We had lots of fun times together going to movies and eating out. In more recent years, I visited her at Parkway Manor. She was a caring wife to Wayne, and a good mother to her daughters.
Myrna Beasley
September 23, 2020
Gladys was a wonderful woman and a hard worker. I rented an apartment from her at SanPat Apartments. There are many good memories of fun times, going to movies occasionally , and eating out. In more recent years, I visited her a number of times at Parkway Manor. She was a good seamstress, and a caring wife and mother.
Myrna Beasley
Friend
September 23, 2020