Helen Moyers

MOUNDS -- Helen Moyers, 95, passed away at 3:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Mounds First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church, with Pastor Doug Atkins officiating. Interment will follow in Mound City National Cemetery. Groups of 50 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures. All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face coverings are required in public spaces.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mounds First United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Crain Funeral Home in Cairo is in charge of arrangements.

To view full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.



Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 30, 2020.
