Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene M. Eckert

JACOB – Irene M. Eckert, 97, of Maryville, Illinois, formerly of Jacob, Illinois, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in Maryville.

Irene was born Dec. 12, 1922 in Grand Tower, Illinois a daughter to the late Ellis and Cora (Freeman) Brown. She was united in marriage to Melvin H. Eckert on June 26, 1948 at Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob.

Melvin preceded her in death on Apr. 7, 2014.

Irene was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob and was a homemaker.

Graveside services will be at 11a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, in Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower. Pastor Mike Kettner of Christ Lutheran Church will officiate.

Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the cemetery and utilize recommended social distancing guidelines.

The family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Lendal R. and Debra Eckert of St. Jacob. and several nieces and nephews.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Crawshaw Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.