VERGENNES -- Irma Dorothea Bigham, 87, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Pinckneyville Community Hospital, Pinckneyville.

Irma was born July 27, 1933, in Pinckneyville, a daughter to John Adam and Lorraine (Ballheimer) Engelhardt.

On Sept. 27, 1952, Irma married Roy Dean Bigham in Pinckneyville, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2002.

She was a homemaker and partner in the family farm.

Irma was a member of United Methodist Church in Murphysboro, United Methodist Women, and Home Extension. She was a leader of the SIU International Student Bible Study and a lay speaker in the United Methodist Church. Irma participated in many mission trips through her church and enjoyed walking, dancing, traveling, scrapbooking, embroidering, and cooking. She was cherished by many for her vibrancy, joy in living, and kindness, While she loved traveling the world, she treasured time on the farm and being with her family.

Survivors include her four children, Donald (Gwen) Bigham of Pinckneyville, Allen (Tena) of Carbondale, Jeanne Bigham Heaton of Springfield, and Greg (Cheryl) Bigham of Pinckneyville; 12 grandchildren, Sara Bigham, Catlin (Jeana) Bigham, Emma Bigham Lucas Bigham, Jill (Paul) Conrad, Olivia (Kevin) Ryan, Jessica Heaton (fiancé, Daniel Roberts), Mark Heaton, Macy (Ricky) Jaroski, Holly (Ryan) Kinney, Taylor (Lucas) Steele and Grant Bigham; 14 great-grandchildren, Will, William, Wren, Dean, Coleton, Annabelle, Calvin, Jack, Anna, Campbell, Adalyn, Roman, Hank and Finn; one brother, Francis (Janette) Engelhardt of Naples, Florida; one sister, Bernita Wild of Pinckneyville; special friend, Dave Auxier and his children, Randy (Gaye) Auxier and Ann Auxier Bowsher.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 in Galum Presbyterian Cemetery in Pinckneyville, with the Rev. In-Sook Hwang officiating. Interment will be at Galum Presbyterian Cemetery in Pinckneyville. The funeral home requests that all attendees wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced. A video of the service will be available on the Pyatt Funeral Home Facebook page following the service.

Memorial donations may be made to SIU Wesley Foundation, Galum Presbyterian Cemetery, and Camp Restore New Orleans. For more information or to sign an online guest register, visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.