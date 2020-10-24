Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan
Irmgard Henderson

CARBONDALE - Irmgard Henderson 100, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Century Assisted Living in Carbondale.

Irmgard was born on May 11, 1920, to Franz and Rosa (Hormann) Steger in Schwarzenfeld, Germany.

Irmgard is survived by her son, Robert Henderson and his wife Lynda Martin; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; four nieces; and two nephews.

Irmgard was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Healthy and active into her 90s, Irmgard will be remembered for her love of family and friends, self reliance, and zest for life.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a memorial at a later date.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To leave (or view) a story or memory of Irmgard, visit www.meredithfh.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
G Meredith Funeral Homes Ltd
