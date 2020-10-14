DU QUOIN -- Jack E. Ridgeway, 78, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in SSM Health Good Samaritan in Mount Vernon.

Jack had been a farmer and coal miner. He had also been former pastor at Matthews Baptist Church in Pinckneyville, where he was a member.

Jack was a member of the Pinckneyville Masonic Lodge, Du Quoin Sons of the American Legion and UMWA. He was a Shriner for 32 years.

He was born Nov. 20, 1941, Thanksgiving Day, in Pinckneyville, the son of Ernest Robert and Clara (Lively) Ridgeway.

He married Judy Glidewell on Oct. 23, 2003, in Matthews Baptist Church in Pinckneyville and she survives.

He is survived by his wife of Du Quoin; one son, Ronnie Ridgeway of Pinckneyville; two grandchildren, Angie and Clint; one stepdaughter, Lisa Davis of Du Quoin; four stepgrandchildren, Dustin Williams, Amber Williams, Brandi Yates and Crystal Williams; three sisters, JoAnn Spurlock, Joan Barnett, and June Dunmyer; and two brothers, Marion Ridgeway and Chuck Ridgeway.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mildred Eisenhauer and Barb Erdmann; and four brothers, Wyatt Scruggs, George Ridgeway, Gene Ridgeway, and Walter Ridgeway.

Graveside and Masonic services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Old Du Quoin Cemetery in Du Quoin, with Tom Stern officiating. Masonic services will be conducted by the Pinckneyville Masonic Lodge. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the cemetery. Phase Four Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Burial will be in the Old Du Quoin Cemetery in Du Quoin.

Memorials may be made to the Old Du Quoin Cemetery and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

Special thanks go to Lester B. Knapp for his 40 years of friendship.

