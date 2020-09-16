LICK CREEK -- Jack Lee Manus, 82, of Lick Creek, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 24, 1938, in Muncie, Indiana to Wayne and Ruth (Johnson) Manus and later adopted by Lester and Izita Jenkins.

Jack worked for Delco Remy GM plant for 30 years before he retired.

He had a passion for restoring cars and loved attending old car shows. He also loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Kay Cox; daughters, LeaAnn (Brian) Nichols, and Norma (Anthony) Norman, both of Muncie, Indiana; son, Charles (Stephenie) Manus of Muncie, Indiana; five grandchildren, Andrew, Shawn, Selby, Colby and Monica; three great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brooklynn and Alexia; and his beloved pets, Biscuit and Fido.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Izita Jenkins.

A gathering for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in Crain Funeral Home in Anna.

Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Cooper officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by U.S. Air Force detail unit members and local veterans. Groups of 50 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures. All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face covering are required in public spaces.

Memorial donations may be made to The COPD Foundation and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.