PULASKI -- Jackie Dean Roberts; Peggy Sue Roberts; and Colleen Roberts, formerly of Pulaski will be remembered.

A celebration of life service for Jackie, Peggy, and their daughter, Colleen will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds in Pulaski. The service will begin at 1 p.m. followed by military honors and a barbeque dinner. Inurnments will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4, in Alto Pass Cemetery in Alto Pass.

