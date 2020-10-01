Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jackie D. Roberts Peggy S. Roberts Colleen Roberts

PULASKI -- Jackie Dean Roberts; Peggy Sue Roberts; and Colleen Roberts, formerly of Pulaski will be remembered.

A celebration of life service for Jackie, Peggy, and their daughter, Colleen will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds in Pulaski. The service will begin at 1 p.m. followed by military honors and a barbeque dinner. Inurnments will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4, in Alto Pass Cemetery in Alto Pass.

For complete obituary information, visit, www.jones-funeral.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.