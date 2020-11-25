Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacob Cole Sileven
2001 - 2020
BORN
2001
DIED
2020

WEST FRANKFORT -- Jacob Cole Sileven, 19, of West Frankfort, Illinois passed away Friday Nov. 20, 2020 in Franklin Hospital – Benton, Illinois at 1:18 p.m.

Jacob was born Jan. 29, 2001 in Charleston, SC to Andrew Sileven and Maria Cottingham. Jacob wrestled, played football, and was a pole vaulter for the West Frankfort Redbirds.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Caleb Shoraga; maternal grandparents, Cecilia and Steven Cottingham.

Jacob is survived by his parents; daughter, Oaklynn Reign Sileven and mother, Abby Tree; half brother, Braden Sileven; half sisters: Katelyn Sileven, Paris, and Piper Cantrell; grandparents, Dennis and Debbie Sileven; aunt, Amy Sileven; numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 25, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois with Brent Wall officiating.

Visitation will be from Noon - 2 p.m prior to the service.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO COVID-19: visitation limit of 10 person capacity at one time; funeral limit to 10 persons; facial coverings required; and social distancing yourself from others. If you are sick, please stay home.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Union Funeral Home
, West Frankfort, Illinois
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Union Funeral Home
, West Frankfort, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Union Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.