Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacob William "Jay" Rix

MARION -- Jacob "Jay" William Rix, age 87, of Marion, Illinois, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.

Following the visitation the graveside committal service will be in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion, with Elder David Schwartz presiding.

Interment will follow next to his loving wife, Pat.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Hospice of Southern Illinois". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or graveside committal service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.