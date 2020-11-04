CREAL SPRINGS -- James Albert Hunt, 80, died Saturday Oct. 31, 2020, in Marion VA Nursing Home.

Memorial graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, in Coal Bank Springs Cemetery. There will be no visitation. All friends should go directly to the cemetery. The Rev. Pete Slivinski will officiate.

Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills is assisting the family.

He was born on June 26, 1940, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Jessie Maurice and Ethel (Florence) Hunt.

He married the former Patricia Rose on Dec. 15, 1987, and she survives.

He was a retired timber contractor and construction worker.

He also was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Marion American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hunt of Creal Springs; son, James Arthur Hunt of Dykersburg; daughter, Laura J Cothern of Boston, Kentucky; grandchild, Harley Hunt; great-grandchild, Charles Treyvon Hunt; half brothers, Irvin Lee Puckett of Shephardsville, Kentucky; half sister, Ann Thurman of Shephardsville, Kentucky; special friends, Billy, Dale and Richard; puppy dog, P.J.; and several nieces and nephews from Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, David Hunt, John Hunt, Buddy Hunt an infant brother and half sister, Ethel Smith and half brother, Charlie Puckett.