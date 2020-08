CARBONDALE - Jamonte L. Allison, Sr., 43, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

A visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Jackson Funeral Home followed by a PRIVATE funeral service. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. CDC Guidelines for social distancing will be followed. A MASK IS REQUIRED.