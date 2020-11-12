Menu
Jan M. Swetz

CARRIER MILLS -- Jan M. Swetz, 84, passed away at 4:44 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Harrisburg Medical Center.

Jan was born Dec. 28, 1935, in Royalton, to the late John and Leone Matland Swetz.

He married the former Mary Rose Todd on Aug. 13, 1993, and she survives.

Jan was a brick mason and was co owner of Southern Masonry in Royalton until his retirement.

Jan is survived by his wife, Mary Rose, and a daughter, Jonny King of Royalton, and a son, Steven Swetz, also of Royalton; stepdaughter, Kelly (Randy) Boyd of Stonefort, and a stepson, John Phillip ( Kelly) Clarida of Ladue, Missouri; two grandchildren, Justin Michael King of Carbondale, and Hadleigh Swetz of Royalton; stepgrandchildren, Valya Clarida of Ladue and Ashton Martin, Jonathon Martin, and Katrina Martin, all of Stonefort; and three great-grandchildren.

Jan was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be conducted. The Rev Shannon Goolsby will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.

Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills is serving the family.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home
