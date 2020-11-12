MARION -- Janice B. Russell-Akin, 81, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with her son, Pastor Jimmy Russell presiding. Interment will follow in Egyptian Memorial Gardens Cemetery of Energy.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Life Assembly of God. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.

