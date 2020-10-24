DU QUOIN - Janice M. "Judy" Ridgeway, 69, passed away at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Judy had worked at Essex, Bridal Originals and Fairview Nursing Center.

She was a member of the Matthews Baptist Church in Pinckneyville.

Judy was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

She was born July 6, 1951, in Richlands, Virginia, the daughter of Thomas E. and Dorothy Mae (Brown) Hess Jr.

She married Jack E. Ridgeway on Oct. 23, 2003, in Matthews Baptist Church in Pinckneyville, and he preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2020.

She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Davis and husband, Billie, of Du Quoin; four grandchildren, Dustin Williams and wife, Kayla, of Herrin, Amber Williams of Du Quoin, Brandi Yates and husband, Todd, of Elkville, and Crystal Williams of Champaign; two great-grandchildren, Cadence Williams and Cami Williams; siblings, Linda Eisenhauer and husband, Chester, of Du Quoin, Sandra Timpner and husband, Gary, of Pinckneyville, John David Hess and wife, Ellen, of Texas, Debra Casey of Virginia, and Brenda Varner of Du Quoin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Margaret Eisenhauer, Kenneth Hess and Richard Hess.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, in Old Du Quoin Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Stearns officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Burial will be in the Old Du Quoin Cemetery at Du Quoin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Du Quoin Cemetery and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.