ZEIGLER -- Jean Marie Connor "Jeanie," 71, passed away peacefully at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by the ones she loved.

Jean was born March 18, 1949, in Park Ridge to Margaret (McGowan) and Elmer Weinthaler.

She attended high school at Maine South and graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree and master's in education from SIU. Jean moved to Southern Illinois in 1972 and began her teaching career in Eldorado where she became a dedicated basketball fan. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at Herrin Hospital and with the St. Bernadette's Parrish.

Jean is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 21 years, George Connor; her two sons, Michael (Courtney) Brown of O'Fallon, and Lance (Chelcee) Brown of West Frankfort; her two stepsons and stepdaughter, Sean Connor, Clint (Julie) Connor, and Sally (Jeff) Bink, all of Herrin; her beloved grandchildren that she adored so much, Maggie, Mia, Jackson, Gracie, Austin, Fox, Carson, Kendall, Logan, Kennedi, Ellie, Landon and Parker; her stepmother, Aurrie Weinthaler; a sister, Diane (Bill) Zei of Dallas, Texas; brother, Tom (Mary) Weinthaler of Dahlonega, Georgia; and her nephews, Billy, Tommy and Mikey.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and a devout Catholic. She loved watching her two boys playing sports, never missing an event. This dedicated passion carried on with her grandchildren. Jean loved and adored her family and friends unconditionally. She never met a stranger and always carried the biggest smile on her face. As everyone knew her, she exuded class like no other in all aspects of her life. Jean was a kind, genuine, and caring person. She was a spiritual woman actively involved in the church. Jean was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Regardless of the situation she always looked for the best in people and how she could turn a situation into the best possible outcome. Jean loved George, her children and her grandchildren more than life itself. Her memory will live on forever through her family and friends. She is loved and will be missed dearly by so many. Jean has left a legacy for eternity and brought the best out in all of us.

SHE is the person we should all strive to be.

Jeanie … You were the BEST of US!

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Vantrease Funeral Home in Zeigler, with graveside services to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery east of Royalton, with Father Eusebius Mbidoaka officiating.

In lieu flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Connor are suggested to the St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Catholic Church in care of St. John's Catholic Church, 703 E. Main St., West Frankfort, IL 62896.

Due to Health Concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus and the signing of Executive Order by the Illinois Governor, if you are planning on attending the grave side service or visitation, face covers are REQUIRED and you should socially distance yourself from others.

Vantrease Funeral Homes, Inc. of Zeigler and Royalton is entrusted with the arrangements.