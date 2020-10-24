JOHNSTON CITY - Jeanette Elliott, 95, passed away peacefully at 9:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Jeanette was born Sept. 23, 1925, in Johnston City to Troy and Julia (Pluta) Stallings Sr.

She married William L. "Bill" Elliott on Sept. 27, 1945, in Napa Valley, California. Bill preceded her in death on April 9, 2003. Together they shared 57 years of marriage.

Jeanette was retired having been employed at the Williamson County Court House where she worked in the county treasurers office for many years under former treasurer Bruce Troutman.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Johnston City.

Jeanette enjoyed family gatherings with her family whom she loved dearly. She also enjoyed going out to eat and socializing with family and friends at Andresen's Cafe. She was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Karen (Jerry) Cadle of Marion, Dick (Vickilyn) Elliott of West Frankfort, and Tracy (Kenny) Thompson of Johnston City; five grandchildren, Todd (Michelle) Thomas of Johnston City, Ryan (Heather) Lewis of Johnston City, Kristen Lewis of St. Louis, Eric (Brittany) Elliott of Edwardsville and Tyler (Julie) Elliott of Spring Hill, Florida; nine great-grandchildren, Joshua Thomas, Lexilyn Elliott, Jacob Elliott, Sydney Elliott, Aaron Elliott, Reese Ann Elliott, Nick Elliott, Natelie Lewis and Pepper Lewis; three siblings, Joy (Jack) Helfrich of Johnston City, Robert (Jo) Stallings of Salem, and Raymond Stallings of Fairfield; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Stallings and Janet Stallings of Johnston City. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Lewis; grandson, Patrick Elliott; three brothers, Troy Stallings Jr., Homer Stallings, and infant brother, Kenneth Stallings; and one sister-in-law, Marietta Stallings.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, with the Rev. Stephen HUD officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Johnston City. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Johnston City. Memorial envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Due To Health Concerns Related to The Covid-19 Virus And By The Signing Of Executive Order By The Signing Of Executive Order By The Illinois Governor, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.

For additional information or to sign the book of memories, visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.