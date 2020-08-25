BENTON - Jerry Fitzpatrick age 67 of Benton passed away on Aug. 21, 2020 at the Marion V.A. Medical Center in Marion.

Jerry was born Jan. 9, 1953 to Sonia (Hammers) & Jack Fitzpatrick. Jerry married Donna Woodrow in 1972. Together they had 3 children. The marriage ended after 33 years, but they had a lifelong friendship.

Jerry joined the Military in Oct. of 1971. He served his country proudly for 3 years. After discharge from the Army Jerry was employed at Freeman #3 & #6 and Peabody Coal Mines. He later became a Federal Coal Mine Inspector.

Jerry is of the Baptist Faith giving his life to the Lord 30 years ago.

Jerry was a jack of all trades. There was nothing he couldn't fix. Jerry's hobbies were working on cars, playing guitars, fishing with his good buddy Tom, joke between them was Jerry could always out fish Tom if only by one small one. Jerry liked putting out a small garden. Jerry also loved to study the Bible with his friend Jim. On most Spring & Fall evenings you could find Jerry in his back yard sitting around a fire, as he would say "I'm just a pondering." Jerry loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Jerry is survived by 2 Sons, Scott Fitzpatrick & Brandon Fitzpatrick; a Daughter, Ashlee Eubanks & husband Jared; 8 Grandchildren, Stormee Chamberlain & husband Doyle, Harley Staton, Tatumn Fitzpatrick, Ireland & Ellyana Fitzpatrick, Jentry, Wynter & Truly Eubanks and Riley Atkins; 2 Great-Grandkids, Robby & Alexa Chamberlain; 5 Brothers, Mike & wife Peggy, Jackson & wife Bridgett, Norman, Elvis and Ronnie; 1 Sister, Yolonda Patton & husband Scott.

Jerry was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Parents & Mother-in-law-Opal Woodrow.

Jerry is also survived by his best friends Donna & Tom McClearin and Jim & Rene Williams, by his dog Odis and his little buddy Winnie.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26th at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton with Jim Williams officiating. Burial with Military RItes conducted by Sesser American Legion & VFW Posts and the Army Honor Guard will be in the Mitchell Cemetery in Sesser. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

We ask everyone attending the services to practice social distancing. We are limited to 50 people in our building at a time, and everyone attending is encouraged to wear a mask.

For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com