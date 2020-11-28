CARBONDALE – Jill Therese Gobert, 53, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale surrounded by her family.

Jill was born Feb. 27, 1967, to Glen and Theresa (Lobue) Thompson in Princeton, Minnesota.

She married Dan Gobert on Oct. 1, 1993, in Negril, Jamaica.

Jill is survived by her husband Dan Gobert; children, David, Steven and Megan Gobert; siblings, Glen (Victoria) Thompson, Gregg (Ann) Thompson, Jodi M. Thompson and Joshua (Lindsey) Thompson; and stepfather, Moss (Ed) Magers and stepmother, Patricia Thompson; and mother-in-law, Sandra Gobert. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, stepsiblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many friends and colleagues.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, David L. Gobert.

Jill grew up in Zimmerman, a small town in Minnesota, where the outdoors, regardless of the weather or the season, was her playground. Her childhood was spent laughing and playing with her siblings, cousins, schoolmates and family pets. As a teenager Jill and her family relocated to Normal, Illinois. A beautiful young lady, Jill always had a big smile for everyone. She was outgoing, developed a love for music, and forged long-lasting friendships. Her family and extended family traditions and gatherings always remained important to her.

After finishing high school Jill attended SIU and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Business. Several years later, while raising two boys under the age of four and working full-time, Jill earned an MBA from SIU. Jill spent many years working for the SIU Foundation as a fundraiser and also served as the Director of the John A Logan College Foundation and Chief Development Officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Jill's most recent professional position was as the Director of the SIH Foundation where she devoted her considerable talents and efforts to raising funds for the SIH Cancer Institute. This position was very personal to Jill and she was committed to furthering the mission of the SIH Foundation.

While Jill excelled as both a student and in her professional life, her greatest accomplishments were realized in her role as a wife and mother. Jill loved her children deeply and unconditionally and was completely committed to their happiness. Whether serving as the leader of a Brownie Troop, coaching a soccer team of five year old children, or spending countless hours attending athletic events, Jill was always present in her children's lives and activities. Jill possessed a loving spirit and an always cheerful and positive attitude.

In her free time Jill enjoyed reading, listening to music, planting flowers and working in her vegetable garden. Jill was an excellent cook and spent many happy hours in the kitchen with her children trying new recipes. Travel was also important, whether for work or pleasure, Jill always was ready for an adventure. Giving back was also a part of Jill's life, as she actively participated in several civic and professional organizations. Without a doubt, Jill was at her happiest and most content when spending time with her family. Jill was the heart and soul of her family and will be forever remembered for her beautiful spirit and the love she gave.

A private Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30. The service will be livestreamed on the Meredith Funeral Home website (www.meredithfh.com). A Celebration of Jill's Life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to SIH Foundation Cancer Institute, St. Francis Animal Shelter in Murphysboro or to the SIU Foundation.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To leave a story or memory of Jill, visit www.meredithfh.com.