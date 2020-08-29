WEST FRANKFORT - Joan Ricki Williams, 71, died suddenly Monday at her residence.

Ms. Williams, a longtime West Frankfort resident, was executive vice president and chief financial officer, director, and a founding member of Community Media Group, Inc. and affiliated companies including Community Magazine Group, Champaign Multi Media Group and Timmus Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy and husband, Tom Clansen and grandsons, Bradley and Riley Clansen of Santa Ana, California; her grandson, Wesley Romack of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; niece Roxanne Davis of Bloomington; and nephew, Chris Williams of Lake of Egypt. She is also survived by her cousins, Bill (Shirley) Griggs, Phyllis Crader, Martha (Mark) Speers and Lisa Mercer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Brad Williams; her daughter, Christina Williams Woods; her parents, Vernie and Ann (Simko) Mercer; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eddie Ray and Kathlee Williams; and her brother-in-law, Don R. Williams.

Ms. Williams was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Herrin, and attended local schools, graduating from Frankfort Community High School, class of 1966. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

She began her long newspaper publishing career in St. Charles, Missouri, and returned to West Frankfort and began her association with the then local Daily American. Among the numerous newspapers she was associated with over the years included the Chicago Sun Times and more recently the Champaign News-Gazette.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and listening to modern jazz music. She was devoted to and loved all animals, including her Great Dane dogs.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Parker Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be a private visitation for family at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Tower Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Franklin County Animal Shelter. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, 50 or fewer people are allowed in attendance for funerals or visitations. It is recommended that you wear a mask.