CARBONDALE – JoAnn Lindsey, 85, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in The Landings at Reed Station Crossing.

JoAnn was born Nov. 14, 1934, to Ralph Ray and Nora (Kenner) Melville in Ava.

She married James "Trigger" Lindsey on Dec. 30, 1960, in Carbondale.

He preceded her in death on April 4, 2011.

JoAnn worked as an executive secretary for Prairie Farms and Stevenson Arms for many years

She was a longtime active member of University Baptist Church in Carbondale.

She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies of Carbondale, delivered Meals on Wheels in Jackson County and volunteered at the Pink Geranium at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JoAnn is survived by her son, James Trigger Lindsey of Carbondale; three sisters, Vivian Melville McCrary of Steeleville, Karen Melville Ramsey of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Judy Melville Rieckenberg of Willisville; son-in-law, Tim Moorehead; grandchildren, Lucas and Daniel Moorehead and Noah Lindsey; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Julia Melville; husband; daughter, Tina Ann Moorehead; infant brother, brother, Charles Melville; and three sisters, June Howard, Marie Tanner, and Neola Blair.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in University Baptist Church in Carbondale, with the Rev. John Annable officiating. Burial will follow in Boskydell Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing are required. A video will be available after the service on the funeral home website (www.meredithfh.com).

Memorials may be made to University Baptist Church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To leave a story or memory, visit www.meredithfh.com.