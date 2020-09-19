Menu
John "Little John" Hampton

MULKEYTOWN -- John "Little John" Hampton, 59, of Mulkeytown, passed away Friday Sept. 18, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

He was born on March 16, 1961, in Christopher to John "Pappy" and Nina Mae (Clancy) Hampton.

He married Georgetta (Anderson) Hampton on June 1, 1991 and she survives of Mulkeytown.

He is also survived by his children, Chris (Mary) Hampton of Mulkeytown, Sarah (Jim) Emberton of Zeigler, Tearra (Zach) Carter of Mulkeytown, Andrew Hampton of Christopher and Gabby Hampton of Mulkeytown; six grandchildren, Ashly, AJ, Jared, James Jr., Jarren and Jenna; one sister, Tina (John) Hughes of Sesser; and two brothers, Dennis Hampton of Mulkeytown, and Harry Hampton of Wentzeville, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin Hampton; two grandchildren, Carlie Staggs and Christian Hampton; and one brother, Phillip "PG" Hampton.

John was a supervisor of dispatching at the West Frankfort Police Department.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in Mulkeytown Cemetery, with Brother George Marshall officiating. Visitation will be on from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday Sept. 20, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher, with an Emergency Service Personnel Walk-Thru at 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be in Mulkeytown Cemetery.

For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 19, 2020.
