ZEIGLER -- Dr. John Homan Jr., 86, died at home early Friday, Nov. 27, in the house where he was born.

He was born July 16, 1934, the son of John Homan Sr. and Bonnie Mae (Hood) Homan.

He married Rose Mary Fox of Zeigler on March 19, 1960. She survives.

Homan was a career educator, and a published author and poet. He retired in 1998 as chair of the Arts and Communications Department at Rend Lake College. He previously taught English at Southern Illinois University, Eureka College, Shippensburg State College (Pennsylvania), Southeastern Illinois College, and Hurst-Bush High School. He was also superintendent at New Hope Grade School in Fairfield.

Homan earned his Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees from Southern Illinois University. He particularly admired the work of Henry David Thoreau, who was the subject of his dissertation.

Mr. Homan was a veteran. He served from 1955 to 1957 in the Army 5th Battalion Combat Engineers in occupation of West Germany, as a corporal, and was honorably discharged.

He loved nature, gardening, books, and was a talented musician.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60-plus years, Rose Mary; son, John D. (Gina) of Herrin; daughter, Marta (Jim) Prudent of Zeigler; son, Steve of Zeigler; three grandchildren, Drew of Herrin, Rebecca of Ashley, and David of Zeigler; sister-in-law, Letty (Kilgore) Homan of Oblong; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Homan was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jimmy and Paul.

John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be remembered as an extraordinarily kind and generous man.

He was cremated in accordance with his wishes, and there will be no services.