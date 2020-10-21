CARBONDALE – John McCarthy Stotlar (Jack), formerly of Carbondale, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, in Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas, after a battle against cancer. He was born on Feb. 3, 1957, to his parents, Raymond C. Stotlar Sr. and Helen Thompson Stotlar of Carbondale. He was preceded in death by both his parents; and his two older sisters, Kristen Stotlar Sisulak and Karen (Ticker) Stotlar. Jack is survived by two older brothers, Curtis Thompson Stotlar of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Raymond C. Stotlar Jr. (Debbie) of Carbondale; and brother-in-law Stephen A. Sisulak of Carbondale. He is also survived by his niece, Karen Sisulak of Phoenix, Arizona; and nephews Andrew Sisulak of Carbondale, Guy Sisulak (Lori) of Carterville, and Christopher Sisulak of Carbondale; and cousins, Connie Stotlar of Carbondale, and David Stotlar of Windsor, Colorado. Jack leaves behind many dear friends whom he grew up with in Carbondale, the Kentucky lake area and his residence in Linn Valley, Kansas. In all of Jack's travels he never met a stranger. He was always a tinkerer and collector. He will be remembered for his joy of living, his generosity to others, a lifetime of friendships and his love for his family. Cremation services were provided by Kansas City Funeral Directors in Kansas City, Kansas. Jack's cremains are being attended by Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. Due to the current COVID restrictions, including the concerns for the safety and health of others, there will be no visitation. Jack's cremains will be interned in Oakland Cemetery, Carbondale, with private graveside family services.

For statements of condolences and or remembrances, visit following site: www.walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.com.