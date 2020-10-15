CARBONDALE - John Richard (Dick) Verduin Jr. passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and at peace with his Lord.

He was born July 6, 1931, to John R. and Dorothy (Eckman) Verduin in Muskegon, Michigan. He spent his early youth in western Michigan before moving to Tucson, Arizona in 1947 due to asthma. He graduated from Tucson High School in 1949 and then attended colleges in California and New Mexico where he played collegiate football.

Upon completion of college, he returned to his native Michigan to teach. He began as a rural schoolteacher, working with fifth, sixth and seventh-grade students in a one-room school. He then taught high school chemistry, biology and math in Greenville, Michigan. While teaching, he obtained a Master in Education Administration from Michigan State University (MSU). He then returned full time to work on his doctorate in Curriculum and Sociology at MSU which he received in 1962. During his time at MSU he met and married his wife, Janet (Jan) Mae Falk. They married in 1963 and were married 57 years.

After his doctorate, they moved to Geneseo, New York, where he taught five years at SUNY-Geneseo. During this time a son, John R. Verduin III, was born. In 1967 he moved his family to Carbondale, where he assumed the position of Assistant Deanoordinator of Teacher Education at Southern Illinois University. Shortly thereafter a daughter, Susan Elizabeth, was born. During his career in education he authored and/or co-authored 12 books, two of which were translated into foreign languages (German and Turkish). He had other journal publications in adult education, administration, gifted education and teacher education. He coordinated funded projects in adult and teacher education and he consulted with various school districts in Southern Illinois. He served for seven years on the Illinois Gifted Education Commission, with two years as chair.

He was active at First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, where he served with Jan as church school program coordinator for several years. He also served on the council of ministries, education, building and other committees and as a liturgist and usher at the church. He was a master cribbage player, enjoyed sports, his family, and reading the Bible. He also loved his gatherings with The Potluck Group (aka The Casserole Club), his breakfasts with the judges, his church group, and his neighbors on Lark Lane. And he was very proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald Robert; his sister, Eleanor Ruth; and his grandson, Wesley Scott Misner.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; son, John Verduin (Sue); daughter, Susan Misner (David); and grandchildren Ellie Misner, Cameron Misner, Beverly Verduin, and John Verduin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville, IL 62918-2500 or First United Methodist Church Mission Fund, 214 W. Main St., Carbondale, IL 62901.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Due to COVID-19, the visitation will be limited to 50 people at a time, along with wearing a mask and social distancing. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be at 2 p.m. in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale, with the Rev. John Annable officiating.

