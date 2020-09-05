CARBONDALE -- John Walter Troutman of Carbondale, Illinois, passed away Aug. 24, 2020.

He was born Oct. 2, 1930, in York, Pennsylvania, to parents, Velma Christie and Walter Monroe Troutman.

His son, Tony John Troutman; sister, Juanita English; brother, David Troutman; and ex wife and friend, Virginia Rose Troutman Litherland survive him.

John was Uncle to many close nieces and nephews. He leaves behind a special family of cousins, and many friends including his caregivers at Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

John attended Herrin High School and Southern Illinois University. He served in the U.S. Navy 1948 to 1955.

He was a master bricklayer and stonemason. His legacy reflects his work in homes and businesses all over Southern Illinois in the form of fireplaces, brick veneers, home foundations, and stone mason structures. He volunteered his work at Habitat for Humanity and other charities.

He was a member of the Bricklayers Local Union for 65 years and a member of the Lakeland Baptist Church in Carbondale.

John was an avid reader and collector. His many interests included model railroading and building models, antique cars, boating and collecting boats.

Burial services will be at a date to be determined in Mound City National Cemetery, Mound City, Illinois. Services were coordinated with Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale.

Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.

