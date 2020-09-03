CAPE GIRARDEAU - John "Tommy" Whiteside, 67, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Mounds, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in St. Francis Hospital.

He was born July 23, 1953, to Louis and Marilyn Whiteside.

He was a retired captain with the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Shawnee Correctional Center.

He enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers with friends and family.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Tammy Whiteside of Cape Girardeau; his children, Adam (Stacey) Whiteside of Paducah, Kentucky, Jessica (Robin) Zickgraf of St. Louis, and Brad (Nicole) Gaal of Cape Girardeau; five grandchildren, Ellie Whiteside, Luke Whiteside, Emmy Whiteside, Corbin Zickgraf and Lyla Zickgraf; brothers, Gary (Alice) Whiteside, Terry (Peggy) Whiteside; sisters, Nina (Wayne) Hodge, Mary (Sam) Schlamer; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Whiteside and Jim Whiteside.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later time.

Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.