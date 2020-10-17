Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan
Jon L. Patton

MARION - Jon L. Patton, 82, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home.

Jon was born July 14, 1938 the only child of Inman L. and Anna Ruth (Williams) Patton in Gallatin County, Illinois.

He married Dorothy Jane Schofield on March 4, 1961, in Evansville, Indiana and together they shared more than 45 years of marriage until her death on Jan. 27, 2007.

Survivors include his sons, Jonathan S. (Tina) Patton of Rockport, Indiana, and Rodney W. (Shea) Patton of Marion; grandchildren, Corey Inman Patton, Lindsey L. Patton, and Jonna L. Patton; great- grandchildren, Reed and Colton Hagerman; daughter-in-law, Melanie Patton; stepgrandchild, Carmen Wedding; and longtime friend and companion, Virginia "Ginny" Hopkins of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Patton; son, Mark Patton; granddaughter, Kaleigh Jane Patton.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be accorded.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home
