Joseph A. Brown

Murphysboro -- Joseph A. Brown, 88, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lee Bertha Brown of Murphysboro, and to this union 11 children, 48 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren were born.

A walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in Jackson Funeral Home in Carbondale. A burial with military rites will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro. COVID19 restrictions for gathering will be followed. A MASK IS REQUIRED.



Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jackson Funeral Home
306 N Wall St, Carbondale, IL 62901
