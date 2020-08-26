Juanita Olean Phillips, 92, of Anna, formerly of Elkville, passed away very peacefully at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was eleven days short of her 93rd birthday and passed away from the effects of an 11-year battle with Alzheimer's. Juanita and Bob were both lovingly cared for by their daughters, Teresa Phillips and Susan Grigsby, granddaughter, Jessica Grigsby and son-in-law, Kevin Grigsby, all of Anna.

Other survivors include son, Dennis (Vicki) Phillips of Elkville; daughter-in-law, Diem Phillips, grandson, Apen (Sheila) Phillips, granddaughter, Debi (Alan) Butler, great-grandchildren, Kelli Jones (Charlie), Christopher Butler, and Aprena Phillips, all of the Huntsville, Alabama area, brother, Bruce (Patty) Jackson of Bluford, and sister, Marilyn Jackson of Fairfield.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Lee Phillips in 2012; son, Michael Kent Phillips in 2020; grandson, Byron Christopher Phillips in 1996; parents, Carl and Ada Jackson; sister, JoAnn Farris; and brothers, Junior, James, Vernon, Robert and Larry Jackson.

"We have a very special thank you to our wonderful angel nurse, RN Sonya Smith of Addus for the very special love and care she gave to our Mom and our family as well during the past four years. Mom, Dad, Mike and B.C., we miss you terribly and will always love you. We feel your love, guidance, wisdom and protection from Heaven, as you are our private angels."

All family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the Elkville Cemetery, with Rev. Tim Gossett officiating. Social distancing is encouraged. Burial will be in the Elkville CemeteryI

If you wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

