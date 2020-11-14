Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Ann Zebos

CARBONDALE -- On Nov. 1, 2020, Judith Ann Zebos (Barrett), 84, of the Mainlands in Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away suddenly due to complications from a surgery.

Judy was beloved wife of Steve Zebos; devoted mother of four children, Julie Vaught, Barrett Zebos (Jackie), Sara Swastek (Fred), Chris Zebos (Michelle); adored grandmother of Rebecca Vaught, Joanna Zebos and Daniel Swastek; faithful sister of James Paul Barrett (Ann); and daughter of the late Paul and Eula Barrett of Carbondale.

Judy was raised in Carbondale, attended SIU earning an Art degree and was in Alpha Gamma Delta. She was an influential teacher in the Chicago Suburbs in special education at Maine East and Maine West high schools.

Her artistic hobbies included water color painting. Judy was an energetic people-person who enjoyed family gatherings, world-wide travel. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew this remarkable woman who touched many lives in a positive and supportive role.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.