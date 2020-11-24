COBDEN -- Judith K. (Heck) Gray passed away Nov. 20th at her home with her family at her side.

Judy was born in Carbondale to Kenneth and Lucille (May) Heck on Aug. 26, 1942. She married Roger Gray on Aug. 24, 1963 at Grace Methodist Church in Carbondale with the Rev. Don Carlton officiating.

Judy was a graduate of Carbondale Community High School and Southern Illinois University. She taught second grade in the Anna School District for 28 years. She loved her students and followed their careers and families. She was always thrilled when a former student would recognize her.

Judy was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Cobden and a life member of the SIU Alumni Association. She adored her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Quilting and especially painting were her hobbies. She produced many beautiful paintings that she often gave to family, friends and charity auctions. Judy enjoyed spending winters in Florida with Roger at their home in The Villages.

Judy is survived by her husband Roger of 57 years; two daughters, Lisa (Stuart) James of Anna and Jennifer Tweedy of Greensboro, North Carolina, four grandchildren; Brady (Kenzie) James of Buncombe, Colton (Amy Gerike) James of Carmel, Indiana, Brooke Tweedy (Peyton) Smith of Zebulon, North Carolina and Jordan Tweedy of Apex, North Carolina and one great granddaughter Jayla Mae James of Buncombe. She is also survived by two aunts, Billie Gulledge of Jerseyville and Vivian May of Carterville, many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and mother and father in law.

Graveside visitation and services for family and friends will be conducted at the Cobden Cemetery on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. With Rev. Dan Whitfield officiating. Interment will immediately follow. A memorial service to honor Judy's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family had requested memorial donations be made to the SIU Foundation Union County Scholarship Fund, Colyer Hall, 1235 Douglas Dr, Carbondale or the First Presbyterian Church of Cobden, P. O. Box 481, Cobden 62920. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home.

