Katherine Mary Kelly

SODUS POINT, New York -- It is with great sadness we say a final farewell to our beautiful Kate, who died Nov. 7, 2020. Born Feb. 8, 1974, in Inglewood, California, she attended school in Manhattan Beach, California; Our Lady of Mercy High School Rochester, New York; SUNY Geneseo, New York; and SIU Carbondale.

Kate is survived by her beloved son, Benjamin Compton of Carbondale; parents, Grace and Jack Kelly of Sodus Point, New York; sisters, Anne Kelly, Mary Gould (James) and Sarah Kelly; four wonderful nephews and her ex-husband and friend, Steven Compton of Carbondale.

Kate was a counselor, paralegal, artist, Irish dancer, animal lover and a fan of all things healthy.

Memorial Celebration of Kate's life will be announced at a later date when sharing memories is safe and welcomed.

To share a memory of Katherine or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
