CARBONDALE -- Kenneth Brown, 62, was born into this life on Oct. 8, 1958 to Ellen and Billie Brown, Sr.. He departed this life on Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020 at a care facility in Las Cruses, New Mexico.

Kenneth was known to his friends and family as "Taffy". Kenneth "Taffy" Brown was baptized into the body of Christ at a young age at the New Zion Missionary Church.

He attended Carbondale Community High School where he played defensive end #66 for the Carbondale Terriers. He graduated in 1976.

He joined the United States Marine Corp in 1977 and served 4 years. While in the military he realized his gift as chef. He received training in catering and hospitality services. Taffy made his home in Silver City, New Mexico where he enjoyed cooking and serving the homeless. Taffy was an avid football fan and the Dallas Cowboys could not have had a more enthusiastic follower.

He is preceded in death by his parents Billie Sr. and Ellen Walker-Brown, and his sister, Doris J. Brown.

Kenneth "Taffy" leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Kenneth Brown Jr. Millington, Tennessee, Alex and Avery Doll-Brown Albuquerque, New Mexico, his siblings, Beverly J Brown and Billie Brown, Jr. of Carbondale, Vanessa L. Brown Collier of Belleville Illinois, Vincent Brown of the Philippines, and Norman (Dianna) Brown of Buckeye Arizona and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and very special friends.

Interment services will be held graveside at Fort Bayard National Cemetery 200 Cam De Paz, Fort Bayard NM 88036 at 1 p.m. MST with full military honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to: Mountain View Church of the Nazarene, 212 Mountain View Rd, Silver City, New Mexico 88061.

Arrangements are being handled by LaPaz-Graham's Funeral Home, Las Cruses, New Mexico.