ELKVILLE -- Kenneth Dwight Tuthill, 94, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna.

Kenneth was a retired mechanic for the Consolidated Coal Company.

He was a member of the Elkville Christian Church and the UMWA.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II. He attained the rank of Seaman First Class, and received the American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal and the Victory Medal.

He was born Jan. 4, 1926, in Vergennes, the son of Dwight and Flossie (Hack) Tuthill.

He first married Patricia Ellis, and he then married Donna Rains on April 18, 1964, in Benton, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 8, 2013.

He is survived by six children, Kenneth Edward Tuthill of Dowell, Richard Tuthill and wife, Sondra, of Vergennes, Rodney Tuthill of Marion, Steven Tuthill and wife Jane Ann of Elkville, Gail Tuthill of Elkville and Angel Caraker and husband, Mike, of Dowell; 11 grandchildren; and several great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters and two brothers.

Private family graveside services will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Parrish Cemetery in Vergennes, with the VFW Chaplin officiating. Burial will be in Parrish Cemetery in Vergennes. All attendees are required to follow Illinois social distancing and mask guidelines. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Du Quoin VFW and American Legion and the U.S. Navy.

Friends may make memorials to the Illinois Veterans Home at Anna and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home of Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

