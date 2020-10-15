Menu
Larry E. Hoffman

CENTRALIA - Larry E. Hoffman, 79, of Centralia, formerly of Ramsey, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illiinois.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, in Eternity Baptist Church, Centralia, with the Rev. Karl Barnfield and Rev. Larry Shacklee, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Prairie Cemetery, Rural Ramsey.

Memorial donations to Love Packages - Butler, may be sent to Miller Funeral Home or Eternity Baptist Church.

Miller Funeral Home, friends of this family for generations, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Larry was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Shafter, the son of Raymond Herman and Eileen V. (Snider) Hoffman.

He married Marcia Elaine Chester on Feb. 22, 1975, in Ferguson, Missouri. He was retired from Illinois Department of Corrections as business administrator. He was a member of Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia and a U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era.

Larry is survived by wife, Marcia Hoffman, Centralia; daughters, Kymberlee Grannemann and Garry, and Mary Elizabeth Hoffman, all of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren, Elyzabeth Rose and Reagan Eileen Granneman; sisters, Sharon Finley and Curtis, and Linda Harris and Charlie, all of Ramsey; brother, Randal Hoffman and Patti, Vandalia; many nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.



Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 15, 2020.
